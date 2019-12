Zoey Deutch Is A One Woman Scamming Machine In New Wolf Of Wall Street -esque Movie

Much like Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jordan Belfort , Peggy is fixated on using money and power to buy her way into a better life, but unlike Belfort, she’s much younger and far more chaotic in her methods (we see her brandishing a gun and kicking a man in the groin at some point). She's messy and more than a little weird, but she's doggedly determined to make something of herself by any means necessary.