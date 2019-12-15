Hilarie Burton Slams Hallmark Channel’s “Bigotry” & Puts Their Christmas Movies On Blast

Just going through some old emails from a #Hallmark job I was “let go” from back in January. I had insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting. I was polite, direct and professional. But after the execs gave their notes on the script and NONE of my— Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) December 15, 2019
Requests were honored, I was told “take it or leave it”.— Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) December 15, 2019
I left it. And the paycheck. Shitty being penalized for standing up for inclusivity. I really wanted that job. It was close to my house. It paid really well. It was about the military, which you all know I hold dear. But?
Id walk away again in a heartbeat. The bigotry comes from the top and permeates the whole deal over there. I’ve been loudly cheering for @lifetimetv all year because they heard my concerns + RALLIED! You want inclusive Christmas magic?! We got it.— Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) December 15, 2019
Love is love🏳️🌈🎄💖 #receipts