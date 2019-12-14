The third Evergreen movie follows a big city journalist named Katie Connell (Maggie Lawson) who comes to Evergreen for a break between writing novels. She soon finds the assignment of a lifetime, tracking down the mysterious Christmas time capsule buried 50 years ago. Along the way, she meets Ben (Paul Greene), who also used to be a journalist. Together the two of them collaborate on finding the time capsule, which turns out to be a hidden advent calendar with different wintertime activities planned for the town for each day in December. Katie helps reignite Ben's love for journalism and Ben helps ignite Katie's love period. At the end of the movie, they actually both move back to the city to explore their writing careers, which is pretty unusual for Hallmark. Typically the characters stay in the charming, small town when the movie ends.