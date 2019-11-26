Alicia Witt, who has been in seven Hallmark holiday movies, added to Glamour that she likes to balance some of her darker work with the lighter Hallmark fare. "It's fun to come out with a movie where every day you have a happy ending and it's a sweet love story [or] family story," she said. "I just spent the last week ... [with] Christmas lights everywhere and snow and gingerbread cookies and vegan eggnog. There’s very little heaviness on my psyche right now."