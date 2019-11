Ever noticed that Hallmark has a rotation of what feels like six or seven actors? To be fair, the network employs many more than that, but the same 15 or so do appear in movie after movie — especially during the holiday season. The Hallmark Christmas movie actors seem familiar because, well, they are. Not only are many of them stars from our childhoods, like Full House's Candace Cameron Bure or Lacey Chabert from Mean Girls, but most of them come back for new movies on the network almost every year — if not multiple times a year.