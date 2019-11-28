Every Lifetime Christmas Movie This Year, From Sweet To Sappy

Christmas can be a stressful time of year for rom-com lovers – with so many new, original movies, it can be hard to choose the best of all the feel-good, frothy, and festive love stories out there. Anna Kendrick’s gender-swapped Santa story and the latest installment of the Christmas Prince trilogy are out there this year, but the reigning champion is still Lifetime’s slate of Christmas films. This year’s offerings include A Very Vintage Christmas, about an antique shop owner who goes on a mission to reunite two estranged lovers; A Storybook Christmas, about an event planner who falls for her hired nanny; and Matchmaker Christmas, about an editor who finds love for herself while trying to find it for her boss. Just this weekend, there will be three premieres.
Last year, the channel provided 23 new holiday movies, but this year, Lifetime is going bigger than ever with 28 films, making up over 1,000 hours of television. Of course, Lifetime regulars including Hilarie Burton, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, and Tatyana Ali will be making their yearly returns, but there are some surprises in store, too. Kelly Rowland executive produced and will star in Merry Liddle Christmas, a romantic drama based on Rowland’s own experiences. And, just days before Christmas Eve, Lifetime favorites will compete in the network’s special Battle of the Christmas Movie Stars for the first time.
No matter your preferences, Lifetime is delivering: there will be magic (A Christmas Wish, Magical Christmas Shoes), a little (Christmas a la Mode, Grounded for Christmas) and more than one story about a high-strung businesswoman returning to her quaint hometown just in time to discover the real meaning of Christmas (Christmas in Louisiana, Sweet Mountain Christmas).
Check out the full lineup below, and mark your calendars, because you know what they say – it really is the most wonderful time on cable TV.
A Christmas Wish
Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET
Staging Christmas
Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET
Merry Liddle Christmas
Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET
A Storybook Christmas
Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET
Matchmaker Christmas
Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. ET
A Doggone Christmas
Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET
Grounded for Christmas
Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET
A Christmas Melody
Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. ET
You Light Up My Christmas
Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET
Rediscovering Christmas
Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET
The Christmas Temp
Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET
Battle of the Christmas Movie Stars
Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. ET
The Christmas Hotel
Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET
