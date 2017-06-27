A common issue that many people run into after cutting their hair is a general lack of inspiration. Sure, you like your new, shorter cut, but finding fun and interesting ways to style a fresh chop is far from simple. Or, maybe you've even fallen out of love with that 'do you got in January — and are feeling antsy come summer — but there's no room for boredom when it comes to beauty.
Kelly Rowland is a great example of this: she makes a bob look like the most versatile chop on the planet with her countless styles. And let's not forget that she cut her hair not once, but twice within two days last year: she began with an asymmetrical look, then went chin-length the next day. Since then, we've seen her transform her length in a myriad of ways, each more fabulous than the last.
If you're in a rut, or are unsure if your bob is worth keeping, simply scroll ahead for some major inspiration from Rowland.