SNL Takes On Hallmark Pulling Same-Sex Kiss Ads With Two Brutal Disses

“Lauren, whoever you pick will join you in the Hallmark Gazebo Suite, where you will share a single dry kiss,” says game show host Emily Kringle (Aidy Bryant). When Lauren can’t decide between a farmer from her hometown, a European prince , and a man who may or may not be Santa Claus, Emily quips, “Why don’t we bring in...the one black person in town?” (Of course, that one character freezes when asked about his backstory and even his name.)