How Hayley Kiyoko Prepped For Her Bravest Moment Of The Year

One year after accepting the Rising Star Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, Hayley Kiyoko returned to the same stage last night, but this time it was as the event's host. Just ahead of her North American tour, and with a new song out today, the singer/songwriter/actress remains humbled by the opportunity to not only stand next to Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Brandi Carlile last night, but to call them industry peers.
"I've only hosted a talent show in high school," she told Refinery29 ahead of the event. Although she has plenty of experience performing in front of crowds, Kiyoko is calling this gig her most fearless moment of the year, which makes her first beauty partnership make a ton of sense.
In preparation for the big night, she didn't just rely on her favorite beauty products — like her UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler or trusty eyelash curler — but she took it a step forward by teaming up with Olay Body for its #FearlessMoment campaign.
"I don't take care of my skin as well as I should," Kiyoko says. "In the past, I would have to apply glitter and all these different things to make sure my skin was glowing." But that wasn't the case this time around. She says she saw a difference in her skin once she finally committed to using the brand's Ultra Moisture Body Wash in the days leading up to the event.
But Kiyoko says this campaign means more than just softer skin. "I grew up struggling with what being beautiful meant," she tells us. "Growing up, you just want the opportunity to be accepted. So, being able to be a partner with Olay Body is huge as I'm getting the chance to represent beauty and define what it is."
The "Girl Like Girls" singer gives credit to her fans for opportunities like these. Affectionally referred to as "Lesbian Jesus" by fans, Kiyoko's become an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and garnered praise around her authentic lyrics. "They celebrate me every day for who I am and my goal is to celebrate them every day as well," she says. "They have really guided me as an artist to really amplify who I am as a person."
In terms of her 2020 goals, self-care is at the top of her priorities list. "I want to work hard on taking care of myself," she shares. "Health and feeling good about yourself is the most important thing."
