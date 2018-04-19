Hayley Kiyoko Is The Bachelorette We Need

Pop star and "Lesbian Jesus" Hayley Kiyoko just wants to find a nice girl to date. Actually, she wants ABC to find over two dozen of them — because the "Feelings" singer really wants to be the next Bachelorette.
In Kiyoko's interview on Fuse's new episode of Rant & Rave, titled Fuse First: Hayley Kiyoko, the openly queer singer admits that she's completely obsessed with the ABC reality franchise, and is eager to hand out a few roses of her own.
"My dream is to be the Bachelorette and to have 26 women to choose from," Kiyoko told Fuse.
While season 22 "winner" Becca Kufrin (whose only prize ended up being that she didn't have to marry Arie) is already slated to be the next Bachelorette, that's not the only reason why Kiyoko doesn't think she'll score the coveted gig anytime soon. Kiyoko told the outlet:
"Will it happen? No, because all of middle America watches The Bachelor... But maybe one day, we will progress, and you will see me going, 'I'm sorry, I just can’t give you the rose tonight.'"
If The Bachelor franchise won't depart from its perpetually heterosexual seasons, maybe someone should give Kiyoko her own reality show — way more than 26 women would want to vye for her heart on national television.
In her candid interview with Refinery29's Arianna Davis, the "Girls Like Girls" songstress explained that her expression of sexuality is sometimes called into question in a way that straight people never experience.
"I’ve had several music industry execs say 'You’re doing another music video about girls?' I literally looked at them and was like, um, yeah...Taylor Swift sings about men in every single song and video, and no one complains that she’s unoriginal... I’m not over-sexualizing my music," she told Refinery29. "I make out with women because I love women, not because I’m trying to be sexy. That’s not to turn heads — that’s my life."
You can bet that she's not the only queer woman out there who would love to be the one dishing out the roses on The Bachelorette. Hopefully, one day, these women will see someone who represents them — and I'm crossing my fingers that Kiyoko achieves her dream.
