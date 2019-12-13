"It is true that any sort of intense stimulation to any part of the body and brain, cause the sensors of that stimulation to 'turn down'," Peter Sterling, a professor of neuroscience at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, tells Refinery29. "This is basic biology. So when we live by getting great surges of dopamine from rich foods, alcohol, nicotine and the rest, our dopamine receptor densensitizes and then we need more."