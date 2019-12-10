Shawn Mendes’ Purity Is Camila Cabello’s Favorite Thing About Him

“Like he'll say to me sometimes, ‘Oh, I had to talk to this person because it made my heart hurt.’ And I feel like he feels this need to kind of lift the weight of whatever is hurting him in order for him to be free. And I think that that's really beautiful,” Cabello shared. “That's a trait that I've adopted is like whenever I feel like there's a weird energy between me and somebody or if my heart is hurting for some reason, I'm like, ‘Okay, what do I need to do?’ And I've noticed that about him. He's like, ‘Oh, I felt this way, so I needed to take a walk. I felt this way, so I needed to go and meditate. I felt this way, so I called my family.’”

