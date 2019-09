Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Are Doing A Bad Job Of Not Talking About Each Other

The Shamila ship has been in the back of fans’ minds ever since the two worked together on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” back in 2015. But it wasn’t until their particularly steamy song “Senorita” dropped four years later did people become convinced of their undeniable chemistry. The reality of the Cabello/Mendes romance became all the more apparent when the rumored couple was spotted making out in a pool , in addition to a number of other obvious PDA moments. Still, Cabello and Mendes aren’t addressing the rumors directly.