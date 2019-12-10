Something Weird Happened Between Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson On Twitter

First it was Cardi B and Offset, and now it looks like Cara Delevinge and Ashley Benson's relationship was the target of another possible social media hack. At least, that would be one explanation for why Delevingne tweeted and deleted that she and the Pretty Little Liars star had split on Monday night. The short statement was up for just 20 minutes before it was removed, according to Entertainment Tonight, who grabbed a screenshot of the post. Since then, neither of the women has said anything about the post and both have continued as normal on places like Instagram.
"Me and Ashley broke up," the short tweet reportedly read. It's out of character from the rest of Delevingne's Twitter feed, which is mostly used to retweet and promote her current projects. As for Benson, she recently reunited with her PLL costars at German Comic Con, and was posting on Instagram Stories as normal as recently as this morning.
Things also appeared solid between the couple just five days ago, when Delevingne gushed over a Benson's Instagram pictures. She posted a heart emoji on a black-and-white photo of Benson's face, and left a cheeky comment on another photo in which Benson appeared partially nude.
The couple has been dating for over a year, and although they've kept things mostly private, they've shared some iconic moments. Back in May, they were spotted carrying a sex bench, and Delevingne later confirmed their relationship with a sweet speech at The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE Gala in New York City in June.
"I also have another very special woman in this room to thank, and you know who you are," she said. "She's one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most, and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles."
Reps for Benson and Delevingne did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
