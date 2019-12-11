Pornhub’s 2019 Searches Were Out Of This World… Literally

Only one woman stormed Area 51, but plenty of people were fantasizing about doing it. Aliens were at the top of the United States’ porn searches in 2019, coming in second on the list of The Searches That Defined 2019 on Pornhub’s Year In Review report. The only term to come out ahead was the ever-popular “amateur.”
Pornhub reports that people searching for “Area 51” went from zero to 16,000 between July 12 and July 16. That's when a Facebook event titled “Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us” went viral and became a meme.
Advertisement
While searches for "alien" also spiked in July, Pornhub statisticians found that extraterrestrial porn was already a fairly popular genre even before "storming Area 51" became a meme. (Why am I not surprised?) As Pornhub puts it, “an average day sees more than 30,000 people shoot their rockets off to ‘alien’ videos.” The most popular alien-related search? “Alien impregnation,” followed by “alien sex.” Interestingly, alien searches were more likely among women and 18- to 24-year-olds.
Searches for superhero and sci-fi characters also surged, with Avengers skyrocketing 231% compared to 2018. Harley Quinn (from Suicide Squad), Teen Titans, the Incredibles, Captain Marvel, Star Wars, Black Widow, and Joker all placed in the top 10 of the most-searched-for TV and movie characters — plus, “cosplay” was number five on the Searches That Defined 2019. Finally, video game porn was a hit, with Apex Legends, Overwatch, Fortnite, Pokemon, and Minecraft all trending.
While porn categories such as “POV,” "MILF," and “femdom” were all popular, 2019 showed us that sci-fi porn has a place in our hearts and our browsers too. Pornhub attributes this to our need for escapism, writing, “2019 seemed to be a year for dressing up and partaking in all those other-worldly desires everydayness doesn’t afford us!” Plus, who wouldn’t want to see what sex is like on Mars?
Advertisement