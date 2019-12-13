The Most Unforgettable Celebrity Instagrams Of 2019

Narrowing down the "best" celebrity Instagrams is a tough task, because the word is inherently subjective. So, keep this as even-keeled as possible the following Instagram posts cover a few different "bests." Some of the posts are actually quantitative; Tom Holland got 13 million likes, that's undeniable. Some of the posts really sum up what 2019 was all about, whether it's the political or the popular. Some of them are just plain fun. See: A little girl holding a formal negotiations about how much candy she gets and the cast of a beloved TV show hanging out without us.