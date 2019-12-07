The Movie Lover In Your Life Will Give These Gifts 5 Stars

The end of the year (and of the decade!) is finally upon us, and it has been a big one for the film industry, which means it’s also been a pretty big one for film lovers. If you have one in your life, you know that they’ve likely spent more time at movie theaters and glued to their computer screens watching every new release than they doing practically anything else. When it comes time to find the perfect gift for them what to get should be pretty obvious right? Not quite.
Your cinephile is probably already a member of a theater’s rewards program, so getting them more movie tickets are a no-go. They already have logins for every new streaming service out there. Those really random, classic film knick knacks? Got ‘em. And yeah, sorry to say, they do indeed have their favorite films on DVD, so sifting through those $5 bins won’t do you any good. Insert face palm. So, what the heck do you get someone who seemingly has everything movie-related?
Not to worry. There’s still plenty of gift options. From a kit that takes their at-home-snacks from weak to wow, to a trivia game that you should play with them at your own risk, to a pretty “fetch” cookbook, here are the best gifts for movie lovers.
