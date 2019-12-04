The Best Gifts For The S.O. Who Has Everything

Fortunately (?), we do live in a massively consumer-driven society, so we have not yet run out of options to suggest. When you're buying for someone who seems to have all the worldly goods they could possibly want, you have some options: First, you can go for experiences rather than things — tickets to shows, trips, couples classes, etc. Those aren't as fun to unwrap, though, so we suggest buying a little something extra to go along with whatever printed ticket or confirmation email you've got to accompany this abstract gift. Second, there are certain items that are great to have more than one of — tools, underwear, warm layers. Third, there may still be unexpected, unusual, or completely personalized gifts even your partner has no idea they'd love to receive.