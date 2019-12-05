What, Exactly, Is Going On With Jason Derulo & His Banned Instagram Photo?

Jason Derulo is officially beefing with Instagram, and it’s all because of one perfectly placed eggplant. In late November, the “If It Ain’t Love” singer shared a picture on his account that sent his followers into heat and set the internet ablaze.
The now-deleted original pic showed a shirtless Derulo standing out against a beautiful backdrop of Bali greenery, but, somehow, his six-pack was not the focal point. It was his choice of underwear that had tongues wagging and emoji eyes peeping.
There’s no real easy or appropriate way to say this, folks, but I’ll do my best to keep it clean: Derulo is packing something serious. Whew.
The salacious post caught more eyes than mine (and everyone else scrolling the web). Instagram also caught wind of it, and the platform swiftly removed it from the timeline, inciting the ire of Derulo. "Y'all ain't gonna believe this,” he said on his Instagram stories. “Instagram took down my Bali pic! They took down my Bali pic!"
Why his photo was taken down? Discrimination, if you ask Derulo. "Hey, listen, all these girls showing their ass and all kinds of crazy shit and I have underwear on in Bali and they took my pic down," the singer continued. "It's discrimination. Like, I understand, I can't help my size, but you can't take down my pic."
Adamant about showing off...err, the picturesque scenery of Bali, Derulo has since reposted the banned photo on his timeline, cheekily responding to fans inquiring about what he called an "anaconda" in the comments.
The viral picture and the buzz surrounding it are a refreshing departure from another conversation swirling around Derulo: his role in the upcoming live-action remake of Cats. The musical has yet to hit theaters (it is scheduled for a December 20 release), but its meme-worthy trailer alone has fans of the original production literally recoiling in a mix of confusion and genuine fear.
Better to look at a shadow banned dick pic than a terrifying digitally animated cat with human hands, if you ask me.
