Katharine McPhee & Jason Derulo Get Super Freaky On Lip Sync Battle

Katharine McPhee and Jason Derulo faced off on the Lip Sync Battle stage last night in a battle of the titans that served as a more than fitting welcome back to the Spike show. Initially, it seemed like a mismatch. McPhee is a nice singer, but Derulo was literally making Chrissy Teigen blush.



Still, Lip Sync Battle is about more than sick abs and a nice smile. It’s about lip syncing to popular songs. That’s the point of the show, you know.



McPhee gave a little taste of what was to come when she came out to Mystikal’s “Shake Ya Ass.” She showed the audience what she was working with in a relatively minimalist getup. Derulo countered with Ginuwine’s “Pony,” an LSB standby, and threw in some Tatum-inspired ground humps for good measure.



The second round is where heroes are born. McPhee deployed Derulo’s own “Want To Want Me” and basically burned the stage down. She did crunches with her legs over a man’s shoulders. She gave Derulo pause, clearly trying to psych him out by turning his own song against him.



Derulo countered with his valiant performance of Rick James’ “Super Freak,” even donning a very Jamesian wig.



But it was in vain. Nobody was beating McPhee.



