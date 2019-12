Chanel’s Latest Collection Is Millennial-Friendly & Very ‘90s

Like we saw for Viard’s fall 2019 debut, she knows the key to building brand loyalty with younger shoppers is to make couture less stuffy. Think: less stiff cocktail gowns, more cashmere sweatpants worn under a slip dress. Similar to the way Pierpaolo Piccioli is reimagining couture to be more inclusive, it appears that for couture to be a viable business, it needs to evolve with the times (which is, perhaps, obvious). Forbes is predicting that by 2050, millennials will make up 50% of spending in the personal luxury market. If Chanel wants to continue to be the most desirable brand in the world , Viard's shift to wearable luxury makes sense.