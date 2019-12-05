Chanel’s Latest Collection Is Millennial-Friendly & Very ‘90s

Despite the nods to Chanel’s heritage, this was definitely Viard’s show. While Lagerfeld often wore black suits, high collars, fingerless gloves, and dark glasses — a theatrical approach to dressing that often showed up on the runway —Viard's personal style lends itself to a more subdued elegance. Perhaps that’s why collection took on a very 1990s feel with its wide belts worn high on the waist, low-rise pants, crop tops, and tiny bags the size of an old-school flip phone.