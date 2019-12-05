Using color inside our homes is not just an easy way to try out new trends, it's also a way to creatively connect — and the shade that best encapsulates this sentiment just made its annual debut last night. With much fanfare, Pantone unveiled The Color Of The Year: Classic Blue.
What may initially strike us as an ordinary color choice, Pantone gives powerful weight to — describing Classic Blue as a timeless hue that, "highlights our desire for a dependable and stable foundation from which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era." A color in home-decor that holds the potential to, "inject creative confidence into interiors," and can be, "easily applied across so many different materials, textures and finishes." Ahead, we've lined up our favorite Classic Blue furnishings to experiment with creating a traditional yet bold foundation inside your own space — whether it's woven into an unexpected art piece, upholstered on an elegant tufted ottoman, or patch-worked into a calming velvet pillow.
“As society continues to recognize color as a critical form of communication, and a way to express and affect ideas and emotions, designers and brands should feel inspired to use color to engage and connect," The Pantone Institute's VP, Laurie Pressman, stated. Scroll on to get started at home with 2020's universal hue.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.