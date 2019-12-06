With a new holiday album and her very own Christmas rom-com on ABC, Lea Michele may be the new queen of Christmas.
In Same Time, Next Christmas she stars as Olivia Anderson, a woman whose family has the best tradition ever: spending the holidays in Hawaii. This year, Olivia finds herself torn between her stuffy boyfriend (Bryan Greenberg) and her childhood sweetheart (Charles Michael Davis) — and hey, even if it's already clear who she's going to choose, Michele's first starring role is a can't miss event. And since the Glee star onboard, the soundtrack for Same Time, Next Christmas includes a treat from Michele's new Christmas album Christmas in the City. It also features Luther Vandross' "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" (twice!) but let's be real, you're looking for that Michele song.
Advertisement
Her cover of "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year" is featured heavily in the trailer and the film's opening and closing sequences:
It makes sense, as it would be a shame for her to serve up two helpings of holiday goodness in the same year without a little crossover. The Glee star's new album is already a must-listen for anyone who loves holiday tunes. All 11 tracks are available on Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music, including her new original song "Christmas in New York."
While most of her album consists of classic covers, Christmas in the City's original song "Christmas in New York" is an ode to shopping at the original Macy's and enjoying the hustle and bustle of a city holiday. Michele's Same Time, Next Christmas character isn't big on spending the holiday season in the city, so "Christmas in New York" probably isn't high on her playlist, but it's a nice change of pace after ABC's Christmas in Hawaii adventure. Other tracks include "Do You Want To Build A Snowman" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas" featuring Michele's Spring Awakening co-star and friend Jonathan Groff. The singer also recruited Darren Criss and Cynthia Erivo to guest on the album.
The most wonderful time of the year, indeed.
Related Content:
Advertisement