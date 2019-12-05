“Karma has a negative connotation: Something bad is going to come to you because of past actions. But our soul karmic journey is made up of many, many, many lifetimes, if you're following the Buddhist philosophy, which is where karma comes from. It's a cycle of cause and effect, and it can change based on your choices. People ask me a lot: ‘Do you regret your path? And my answer is always no, because I wouldn't be here today.’ I probably wouldn't be alive had all of that not transpired the way it did. Obviously what happened to Orlando Bloom and the other victims was horrendous. And I can only speak in regards to the Orlando Bloom part because that's the only house that I was at. I wouldn’t wish that on anybody. But at the same time, had that night not happened, and had I not gone to jail, I probably wouldn't be here today doing the work that I'm doing and saving lives by helping people get sober, and helping heal families. It's a really tricky thing. In the recovery world, we have these things called ‘living amends.’ It's when you can't make an actual amends to the person that you've harmed, but you go around the world with the intention every time you do a specific action to make a living amends. This work that I'm doing, putting myself out there completely owning all of my flaws and all of the chaos and all of the parts of me and using that to help other people, that's my living amends. That's the best that I can do.”

