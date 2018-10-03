A Teen Bling Ring Is Robbing Celebrity Homes, Again

Three teen boys and one parent — a mother to one of the boys — were arrested last week for allegedly robbing homes of celebrities, People reports. Jshawne Lamon Daniels, 19, Tyress Lavon Williams, 19, and Damaji Corey Hall, 18, were arrested in Los Angeles on September 27 after apparently robbing the home of Robert Woods, a receiver for the Los Angeles Rams. Hall's mother Ashle Jennifer Hall has been charged with grand theft in relation to the crime. Following the arrest, the LAPD suspects that the trio have committed as many as two dozen burglaries of celebrity homes, including the recent robberies of Rihanna's and Christina Milian's residences.
"During recent months, the Los Angeles Police Department has become aware of residential burglaries targeting actors, producer, musicians, and professional athletes living in the Los Angeles," Lillian L. Carranza, the captain of the LAPD's commercial crimes division, announced during a press conference Tuesday. Per Carranza, the LAPD originally thought the burglaries weren't related, but later discovered this was a targeted effort on behalf of the teens involved. The suspects used social media and touring schedules to determine when the celebrities were out of town, robbing their homes when the owners weren't around.
LIVE: Press Conference to announce arrest of suspects for burglaries targeting actors, musicians and pro athletes https://t.co/qxdoAhpiyT— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2018
At the time of the arrest, police recovered $50,000 worth of cash from the suspects as well as watches, jewelry, and designer purses. Police also discovered a list of potential targets, which included Viola Davis, Matt Damon, and LeBron James. In addition, the LAPD believe that the scheme is larger than just the four suspects arrested.
This kind of celebrity targeting isn't new. Most famously, a group of teens robbed the homes of Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel Bilson, Ashley Tisdale, Miranda Kerr, and more from 2008 to 2009 as part of a targeted Hollywood robbery scandal. Led by Alexis Neiers, the teens used TMZ, social media, and Google satellite to determine whether the celebrities were home. Their antics were later recorded by Nancy Jo Sales in the book The Bling Ring, which later became a movie starring Emma Watson.
