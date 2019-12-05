Since it’s December, some networks and streaming platforms are obsessed with releasing festive, cheerful content. Hulu is going in a different direction and has decided to end the year (and the decade!) with a bang. Enter the original series Reprisal, which is now streaming.
Reprisal, in an old school-noir style that any cinephile will surely love, tells the story of a determined femme fatale (played by Abigail Spencer) whose brother leaves her for dead. Yep, it’s safe to say Reprisal is a show where blood isn’t thicker than water. But, the characters will definitely get very bloody during the 10 episodes. The betrayal sparks a fire within Spencer’s character, who changes her name from Katherine Harlow to Doris Quinn. Years later, she gathers a team to find the “gang of gearheads” that attacked her and seeks revenge. “I feel as though something is waking up inside me. This darkness,” Doris says.
If you enjoy action, swanky clothing, and a woman who will stop at nothing to get what she wants, then this modern Kill Bill series should definitely be added to your shows-to-watch-before-the-decade-ends list.
Check out the group of actors who pop up in the series and see what other projects they’ve been lately.