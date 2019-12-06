The snow is falling, the days are shorter, there’s a chill in the air, so it must be that time of year again — time for another A Christmas Prince movie on Netflix!
For the last three years, we’ve been generously gifted a brand new installment in this now-iconic franchise as Amber (Rose McIver) sets off on a quest to prove to her bosses that she’s a good journalist (those notes, though), while also winning over the soon-to-be-prince of Aldovia, Richard (Ben Lamb). At the time did Netflix think this would set off a worldwide phenomenon and spawn two sequels? Probably not, but here we are.
The third movie in this trilogy (or however long these movies plan to go on for) once again brings us to the snowy and magical Aldovia where Amber and Richard are awaiting the birth of their baby — and a royal baby, which is also the subtitle of A Christmas Prince 3. Oh, also, they’re trying to thwart a curse that might be cast upon their new royal baby. Aldovia is in chaos right now. NBD.
As we dive back into this magical Christmas world, a slew of familiar cast members are back in A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, while we’ve got a few new cast members joining along the way as well. If you want a who's who of the royal (and non-royal) subjects of this kingdom, right this way.