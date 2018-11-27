While Amber deals with the pressures of preparing to be Queen, she’s doubly tasked with acting as a sleuth/journalist to figure out why her husband-to-be’s policies are backfiring and putting Aldovia’s citizens out of work and into poverty. Much like in the original film, she manages to save the day while breaking a few expensive items in the palace, forging a friendship with Prince Richard’s little sister, Princess Emily (Honor Kneafsey), and showing the old-fashioned Aldovians what it means to be a modern American woman.