This Is How You Ex: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Spent Thanksgiving In Palm Springs

Nothing but turkey, gravy, and a side of stuffing could bring exes back together. Or rather, this seems to be the case for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who spent Thanksgiving together in Palm Springs, CA.
Two months after they announced they were “taking space apart,” the two were spotted playing blackjack, poker, and grabbing drinks at the Agua Caliente Casino with other members of Jenner’s family, including Khloé Kardashian.
Earlier in the day, Scott reportedly joined the Kardashian-Jenner family at mom Kris Jenner’s house. While they seemed to be getting along fine at the casino, witnesses said that no PDA took place, TMZ reported. Nonetheless, this is the second time in a span of a few weeks the two have been spotted together. Just weeks ago, Jenner was seen at Scott’s Astroworld Festival.
So does this mean they’re getting back together or nah? Only time will tell, but for now they do seem to be taking the high road, which mirrors what Jenner said about their breakup back in October.
"Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi our friendship and our daughter is priority," Jenner wrote on Twitter following the end of their two-year relationship.
The two began dating back in 2017 after meeting at Coachella. They welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2018.
Given Jenner’s insistence that the two remain on good terms for the sake of their daughter, it’s no surprise that Scott was around for one of the most family-first holidays of the year. Other co-parents: take note.
