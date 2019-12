The First Writers To Call Out “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” Didn’t Mean For This To Happen

Words like “hellscape” and “murderous” aren’t typically associated with the holiday season, but they’re not even the worst ones used by some to describe “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” The 1944 Frank Loesser song, now a pariah in the world of Christmas music, has been called everything from “deeply problematic” to “the holiday date-rape anthem for the ages” after further scrutiny caused a worldwide double take 15 years ago. The patient zero takedown of the song was written by Rob McKenzie and Joe Bodolai for Canada’s National Post in 2004, but is no longer available online. The debate over what was once a benign, beloved Christmas — and Academy Award-winning — duet has raged on ever since.