Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Speaks Out About Surviving Intimate Partner Violence

Benoist does not name her abuser, but describes the evolution of their relationship and walks viewers through how the aggression escalated , from monitoring who she spoke to and what she wore to trying to stop her from engaging in flirtations or romantic scenes at work. "None of that registered as abuse," Benoist says, "because I was worried about how he felt at that point...In retrospect, I see how each red flag followed a clear path to becoming violent because violence is so often proceeded by mental, verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse — which are all sneaky things."