Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Speaks Out About Surviving Intimate Partner Violence

Then, Benoist says she also became violent in order to fight back. "Rage is contagious," she says, continuing: "I became unreliable, unprofessional, unreachable." Benoist details not getting out of bed for long stretches of time and holding friendships at bay and lying to keep people away and hide the abuse. "I knew how he was treating me was wrong, but I thought the consequences he would suffer if I exposed his behavior outweighed suffering through it."