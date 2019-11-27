Camila Cabello Admitted To Stealing From The Royal Family— & The Palace Had The Shadiest Response

Camila Cabello just admitted on-air to stealing from the Royal Family, but don’t worry — Cabello and Kate Middleton are (probably) cool. Last month, Cabello visited Kensington Palace to meet the BBC Radio 1 Teen Heroes Awards finalists, and now, Cabello is opening up about the souvenir home with her.
“We’re about to meet [Prince] William and Kate, and I said, ‘Steal something.’ I said, ‘Steal that pencil,’” BBC radio host Greg James recalled.
“I was like, ‘You triple doggy dare me?’” Cabello added. “You can’t not do a triple doggy dare. If there’s anything I’ve learned in my life, it’s that. So I did it.” But then, Cabello said, James snitched, telling someone at the palace that she stole something. She put the pencil in her mom’s purse, insisting to her that “he triple doggy dared me. I have to take the pencil.”
“I’m sorry, William, and I’m sorry, Kate,” she concluded. “I had to get it off my chest.”
Kensington Palace responded to the video on Twitter with a sly, shady response: an eyeball emoji. James’ very appropriate response to the Tweet was, “Uh oh.”
BBC has chosen annual Teen Heroes now for 10 years, and this was the fourth year that finalists were invited to visit William and Kate at Kensington Palace. Cabello told the BBC that she was honored to meet the young trailblazers, whose accomplishments included raising tens of thousands of euros for nonprofits, and speaking up about discrimination in their communities.
“Hearing the incredible things these Teen Heroes have done is so inspirational,” Cabello said. “Their passion and dedication to help others is amazing and they really blew me away!”
