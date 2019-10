Camila Cabello’s SNL Performance Pays Tribute To Iconic Women

The most prominent reference is to Madonna’s 1990 MTV Awards performance of “Vogue.” In it, Madonna emerges as a perfect likeness of 18th-century French high society’s famous queen, Marie Antoinette , complete with a corset, powdered wig, and large fan. Cabello’s homage to Madonna’s performance is detailed. Even the set-up of the stage is similar, with a window at the center and mirrors framing either side. Madonna appears to have lip-synced her performance whereas Cabello is belting out lyrics in full costume. Cabello put her own spin on the Marie Antoinette-inspired look with a brighter color palette, new choreography, and a nod to herself with a “C” in the stained glass window. Where Madonna stayed truer to a more traditional look, Cabello deviated more and incorporated some modern accessories such as ankle boots and color blocking.