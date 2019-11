Forget The Crown — The Actual Royal Family Is Heading To Your TV

News of Kate’s meeting with the BBC follows the release of the documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, which followed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their royal tour of the continent . Completing the royal TV invasion, Kate’s meeting with the BBC comes in the wake of the announcement that Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are working on a multi-part documentary for Apple TV+, which is slated to air in 2020. According to the Sussex family Instagram account, where the project was announced , the series “will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive.” While it’s unclear if the Duke of Sussex will appear in the show, it would undoubtedly boost ratings for the important-sounding series.