You Can Travel To Africa Like Meghan Markle & Prince Harry — But It Will Cost You

More from Heritage Day in Bo Kaap! In amongst the beautiful colour of the Bo Kaap houses, Shamielah Samsodian and her family also opened their doors to the Duke and Duchess, welcoming them into their home to share stories – and importantly - share their food. Happy Heritage Day! ••• Heritage Day celebrated the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the rainbow nation. Bo Kaap streets filled with colour and music while Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Cape Town. The area has seen inter-community tension rise over the last few years, yet days like today show how faith, traditions, food and music bring people together, and celebrate the things that unite each and every one of us. The Duke and Duchess are so happy to have been invited to the festivities in Bo Kaap today, and were overwhelmed by the amazing welcome. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Video ©️SussexRoyal