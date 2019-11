Etsy enthusiasts, get pumped because the Etsy Cyber Week sale is officially back. Starting today, the site is marking down a wide variety of products — clothing, jewelry, pet toys, holiday decor, and monogrammed everything to name a few — for up to 60 percent off. And as a bonus, Etsy's throwing in a little reward for its most devoted shoppers. While the online-only sale will be running from November 27 through December 2, Etsy app users will get a one-day sale extension through December 3. Since it's free to download, we'd suggest doing so if you haven't already. No reason to miss out on an additional day of savings.