Megan Thee Stallion Gives An Update On French Montana’s Hospitalization

Megan thee Stallion is one of the most likable artists in the rap game, and it’s just not because she’s so skilled with the pen — she’s also super friendly. The Houston rapper reminded us exactly why she’s considered “Miss Congeniality” yesterday when she visited a local Los Angeles hospital to lift the spirits of French Montana.
Authorities initially arrived at Montana's Calabasas mansion after receiving a report that his house had been broken into. The “No Stylist” rapper was checked into the intensive care unit of nearby hospital last week after reportedly experiencing cardiac issues and dealing with painful nausea. A source shared that Montana was coming off of a strenuous schedule that had taken him to four countries in six days, possibly attributing to his rapid decline in health.
Montana appeared to be in good spirits when Megan visited him in the hospital, smiling and laughing as the "Freak Nasty" rapper encouraged him to get better. "Get your motherfucking ass out this motherfucking bed and go home!" Megan joked on her Instagram story.
The two have yet to work on a song together, but if Megan's past collaborations are any indication, a joint hit could definitely be in the cards for the Billboard-charting rappers once Montana's health is in better shape. Since flying onto the mainstream music scene earlier this year, Megan has already worked with rap heavyweights like Nicki Minaj, Juicy J, and Gucci Mane.
Montana has been hard at work on his third studio album Montana, his first release under Epic Records since signing with the label in 2016. The forthcoming album, which is supposed to be released this month, will include his single "Writing on the Wall" featuring Cardi B, Post Malone, and Rvssian as well as the songs "Slide" and "Wiggle It."
