Black-Friday Food Deals, From Pantry Essentials To Holiday Treats

Although food might not seem like something one buys on Black Friday, think of all the teachers to mail people and coworkers in your life that you can cross off your gift-lists with, say, a special (discounted!) box of chocolates — or, maybe you just want to start the new year with some better-for-you staples stocked in your pantry for half-price. It's time to buy up these tasty goods and more while the deals are hot. Ahead, the pantry staples to holiday goodies that will help you survive the season (while crossing a few things off your grocery list, too).