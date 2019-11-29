Black-Friday Food Deals, From Pantry Essentials To Holiday Treats

It’s officially the wildest, busiest, most chaotic, and sure, “most wonderful,” time of the year. The turkey's left the oven and the clock struck holiday-frenzy: Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and all the unholy jam-packed sale days in between are here. If you've saved any appetite post-feast, take a break from browsing the many tech to home and fashion deals for a little sale-shopping foray into food.
Although food might not seem like something one buys on Black Friday, think of all the teachers to mail people and coworkers in your life that you can cross off your gift-lists with, say, a special (discounted!) box of chocolates — or, maybe you just want to start the new year with some better-for-you staples stocked in your pantry for half-price. It's time to buy up these tasty goods and more while the deals are hot. Ahead, the pantry staples to holiday goodies that will help you survive the season (while crossing a few things off your grocery list, too).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.