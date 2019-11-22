If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
If you haven't caught wind already, Black Friday is sooner than you think — it's now. Retailers have been deal-dropping it like it's hot for the past three weeks (and counting) with no signs of slowing down. So, in the spirit of keeping up with the sale-throwing Joneses, we're cataloging the big home scores worth knowing right here.
We've crafted sale guides for fashion, beauty, and tech — but for those hunting down everything from significantly discounted furniture to premium bedding or shiny new kitchen essentials at well over 50% off, well, you've come to the right holiday-shopping spot. On your mark, get set,
go scroll into all the live Black-Friday home destinations ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.