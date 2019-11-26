Story from Celebrity Beauty

Justin Bieber Just Dyed His Hair Pink — & Fans Think It’s A Sign

aimee simeon
Photo: Juliano-Az/X17online.com.
While most of us are still deliberating on what haircut and color we want to kick off a new decade, Justin Bieber already has a leg up. The singer, who's been around the block with hairstyles over the course of his career, recently revealed his most dramatic makeover yet: cotton-candy pink hair.
The dye job is the most shocking color he's rocked since his platinum-blonde days — and not too far from the dusty-rose shade his wife, Hailey Bieber, was wearing earlier this year.
In a previous interview with Refinery29, Hailey shared that, while her pink hair was cute, it was a lot of work. "I loved my pink hair, but it’s hard to maintain," she said. "It never stays one color pink; it’s the perfect color and then you wash it and it’s the wrong color. But I loved it."
Fans on Twitter immediately began to theorize what Bieber's new hair color could mean, noting that the bright shade reflects the all-pink marketing he's been using to hint at a potential Christmas or R&B album.
Whether or not Bieber's pink hair is an indicator of new bops or merely a cue from his wife, we hope he has plenty of color-safe tips (and a few jars of Overtone) while he rides the pink-hair wave.
