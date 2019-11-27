If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
Beauty aficionados, can you feel the adrenaline starting to race through your veins? Some of our favorite beauty purveyors are rolling out their Black Friday deals early and the thrill of it all has got our spidey senses tingling. It’s time to stop what you’re doing and whip out the ol' shopping list you’ve been working on in preparation for the big day, because today through Monday, December 2, Space NK is offering a special Buy One, Get One Half Off sale on some of its most coveted beauty brands.
Snag these Black Friday deals in-stores at Space NK boutiques, inside Bloomingdales or online at both. While this offer excludes Holiday Sets, gift cards, May Lindstrom and Vintner’s Daughter, there are still plenty of bestsellers for you to snap up, whether you’re in the market for some new makeup or are hoping to overhaul your skincare routine. There’s no better time than Black Friday to splurge on the luxury beauty must-haves you’ve been dying to get your hands on!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.