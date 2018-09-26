How To Get 50% Off Your Favorite Hair Products On National Hair Day

If hair is our crowning glory, we should coat it in luxury, royalty-worthy products. But lately we've been treating our strands more like a plastic tiara from Party City, because our budget hasn't reached Meghan Markle levels quite yet. We do like to treat ourselves to a fancy-schmancy mask or styler every once in a while, though, and Space NK's big hair sale is the perfect opportunity.
Space NK is a beauty boutique known for carrying prestige products, and it's having an epic one-day sale in honor of National Hair Day. The company will be offering a special buy one, get one half off promotion on all our favorite high-priced hair products — think big brands like Bumble & Bumble, Color Wow, and Rahua — on Monday, October 1.
To get you prepped for next week’s unbelievable BOGO sale, we have pre-picked some highly rated and reviewed standouts that qualify for the deal. See which products we're most excited to shop, ahead.
