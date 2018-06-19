Story from Beauty

The Best Under-$10 Makeup Buys From Space NK's Summer Sale

Megan Decker
Space NK is a luxury beauty retailer based in London. To draw a comparison, it's like the UK's version of Sephora, if Sephora only stocked the super pricey, designer labels. The brand carries the best of the best of beauty: makeup, skin care, hair care, bath & body, perfume, travel sets, you name it. The only drawback to shopping the high-end site is that it's expensive — usually.
But today, Space NK is holding a 50% off super sale, and the prices are crazy affordable — we're talking drugstore-level affordable. From Lipstick Queen long-wear lipstick to Kevyn Aucoin waterproof liner, there's something priced at under $10 that will have you bookmarking this British beauty retailer — just for future sales, of course.
