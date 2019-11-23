Story from Home

‘Tis The Season: Joanna Gaines’ Christmas Tree Is Lit, Sorta

Lydia Wang
Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images/TIME
Thanksgiving is still days away, but HGTV interior designer Joanna Gaines is already in the Christmas spirit. Gaines shared a sneak peek of her Christmas tree, already adorned with lights, next to at least five tubs of decorations. “It’s go time!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.
Of course, Gaines got a little distracted by a very essential part of the tree-decorating process — the snacks. “I got sidetracked…” she captioned her next photo, which featured a bowl of cookie dough. Her third photo was almost identical to her first, but the room looked notably darker, as though many hours had passed. “Okay,” Gaines conceded, “Maybe not…”
Setting up the Christmas tree has always been a personal tradition for Gaines. In 2017, she shared a touching story on Instagram. “[My daughter] Emmie asked why I always get so sad when we put this tree up and I told her it’s a good kinda sad,” she said. “This tree is full of firsts for each of us, many meaningful ornaments, and lots of handmade who knows what. It's my favorite and I treasure this time every year.”
The finished tree will undoubtedly be beautiful and, hopefully, Gaines will share a few more delicious (and easy!) winter treat recipes this year.
Gaines and her husband, Chip, starred on the home renovation show Fixer Upper for five seasons. Since the program ended in 2018, the couple has kept busy with their brand, Magnolia, and Waco-based eateries, Magnolia Table and Magnolia Press
The past two Christmas seasons, Gaines has ensured her outposts are just as festive as her home: last year, she hosted an event, Christmas at the Silos, at Magnolia Market. The festival featured vendors from around the world, a smiling Santa, and — of course — impeccable decorations.
