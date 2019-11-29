Snag These Workout Essentials During Nike’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

For those of us who dread dragging our butts out of bed for an early morning workout during the dark and gloomy winter months, shopping for new workout clothes is the ideal fitness motivator. Having some new kicks sure does make it easier to get in gear. Nike’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are here, and it’s the perfect time to update your workout looks and pick up gifts for the fitness enthusiasts in your life, from new sneakers to leggings and accessories.
Nike dropped quite a few new releases including styles from its popular Jordan, Nike SB, and Nike Running lines, as well as offering promotions and clearance specials. The official Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale has started, with up to 50% off select styles. You can also use code SEASONMVP for an extra 25% off sale styles. Click through to sneak a peek at some of the Nike goods on sale.
