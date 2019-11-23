This Lelo Sale Just Made Black Friday The Sexiest Shopping Day Of The Year

If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
From the best-selling Sona Cruise to the oral sex toy that is reportedly just as good as the real thing, Swedish brand LELO's top-reviewed toys are among the most popular sexytime buys year-round. Well, since we all know that nothing gets us hot quite like a good sale, get ready for your world to be fully rocked: For Black Friday 2019, the brand is offering a major discount on all its best products – and yes, everything is game for savings.
From November 26 (beginning at 8 a.m.) to Wednesday, December 4, LELO will be offering three tiers of Black Friday discounts across its oeuvre of products. There's no promo code needed to enter at checkout, but just three levels of savings to keep in mind: Toys, bundles, and accessories will either be marked down 25%, 30%, or 50%. Here are the top five toys we're shopping this year.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.