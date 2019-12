Feminist Gifts For Your Friend Who’s Fighting The Patriarchy

With the 2020 election looming, concerns from reproductive rights to the wage gap to the maternal mortality rate are in the news — and it's clear that we need feminism as much as we ever did. Today, 38 percent of American women consider themselves feminists — 6 percent more than did in 2016 — and that number is slowly but steadily increasing . Odds are, you either embrace feminism yourself , or you have at least one friend who does. Sure, being a feminist is about a lot more than cute accessories — but wearing a "Future Is Feminist" bangle or carrying an Audre Lorde tote is a way to quietly let people know where you stand politically. Wearing a feminist icon’s name on a T-shirt can even be a conversation starter, giving the wearer an opportunity to share a little information with people in a playful and non-confrontational way.