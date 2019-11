After Bailey (Chandra Wilson) stood up for Meredith at her trial last week, the Chief of Surgery seems poised to win back fans who have understandably been frustrated by her treatment of the whole insurance fraud for a good cause situation. Of course, seeing Bailey return to being the tough, but lovable boss that rules Grey Sloan with an iron fist just in time for the midseason finale can't possibly be a coincidence. No, some serious drama is about to go down, and while ABC's official description of the episode cleverly avoids mentioning OG character Miranda Bailey at all, the Grey's midseason finale teaser tees up the potential for her to face major (and mysterious) trauma. Look, I don't want to be the bearer of bad news here, but her husband Ben (Jason Winston George) is sprinting down the hallway with a look of terror on his face, while the ominous voiceover guy promises a cliffhanger ending. Things aren't looking good for Bailey or her baby