Warning: Spoilers for the latest episode of Grey's Anatomy are ahead.
After eight long episodes, Grey's Anatomy finally revealed the fate of Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) medical license. For a while there, it was touch and go (mostly go) during the trial. However, in the end, Meredith got to keep being a doctor. And she couldn't have done it without all of her friends testifying on her behalf.
Things at the trial immediately got off to a bad start when it turned out that one of the medical commission panel members was the doctor who killed Meredith's husband Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). Remember how Derek never got a head CT, which ultimately led to his untimely death? Yeah, that was this doctor's fault. However, Meredith calmly sat through the proceedings, instructed by her lawyer to stay quiet. She was doing great, too, until the panel doctor began talking about Meredith's children. Then she (understandably) lost it on him — furious that he didn't remember her, didn't remember killing Derek, and that he was still practicing medicine while Meredith wasn't. Then, in the middle of her yelling at him, he had a seizure and a massive brain hemorrhage. He was rushed to Grey Sloan, given the best doctors, (and a head CT for good measure), but ultimately he didn't make it through surgery.
The medical commission wanted to delay the outcome of Meredith's trial since it had been interrupted in such a major way, but Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) came through for Meredith just in time. He brought a bevy of Meredith's former patients to testify on her behalf as well as a stack of letters from former Grey's doctors like Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw), Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh), and more. That, in addition to Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) revealing how Meredith was a great doctor who would do everything she could to save a life, helped the commission made their decision. Meredith kept her license, and Bailey even decided to re-hire her at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. "You are a pain in my ass, but you're fine surgeon. And your name's on the damn sign," Bailey told her, adding, "And I need you."
So all is right in the Grey's Anatomy world, with the titular Grey actually practicing medicine on this medical show again. Now it just remains to be seen if Alex Karev, Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) decide to stay at Pac North Hospital. With Meredith back and re-hired, presumably Webber and Karev's jobs would be available again. After all, they only got fired because they knew about Meredith's crime after the fact and didn't report it. If Meredith is allowed back, they should be.
This Pac North storyline was fine while it lasted, but it's time for the doctors to come home and for the Grey's family to be reunited — hopefully before whatever major drama goes down in the midseason finale. But, no matter what the writers throw at these doctors, they'll get through it together — and Meredith will be in the OR right alongside them where she belongs.
