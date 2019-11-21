It feels like deja vu all over again as the candidates kick off the debate by discussing impeachment. Maddow started by asking candidates where they stood on the ongoing impeachment inquiry, and most reconfirmed (again) that they support the trials. But of course, Sanders brought the conversation back to inequality, reminding the audience and his fellow candidates that we have to “walk and chew gum at the same time.” Sanders, who waxed poetic about how Trump’s impeachment is a distraction from a larger issue, repeated his old (but true) talking points about lack of healthcare and the disproportionate power of billionaires. We’re also feeling this night for Sen. Kamala Harris, who emphasized “we need the same set of rules for everybody,” connecting impeachment with economic injustice. "We have to bring justice back to America for all people not just for some," she said.