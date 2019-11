The Out 100 List Is Full Of Queer Fashion Icons and Activists

Last month, Ghesquiére openly denounced Donald Trump, after Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy chairman and chief executive officer Bernard Arnault welcomed the president in rural Alvarado, Texas for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Louis Vuitton's new leather goods workshop . Arnault praised Trump to WWD, saying, “We are very honored to have the president of the United States. I’m not here to judge any types of policies. I’m here to work with my brand and we are going to, over five years, have 1,000 people working here and that’s what matters.” Ghesquiére , on the other hand, commented on the matter publicly via Instagram, writing, “Standing against any political action. I am a fashion designer refusing this association.” Under a photo of the cover of the 1984 Evelyn Thomas club hit “High Energy,” the designer added the hashtags #TrumpIsAJoke and #Homophobia.